Dad dies shielding daughter from bullets while buying sweets in shop

Cape Town – Three people have been shot dead in Delft and two others, including a young girl, have been wounded.

Father-of-two Cavin Williams, 39, died while trying to protect his 12-year-old daughter Genesis.

The two were at the shop buying potatoes and sweets when he was shot in the head and back.

Genesis is currently in a coma after she was struck in the head.

Couple Carlo Gesie, 30, and Michelle Valentine, 22, were both shot in their heads and died on the scene while their friend Lizette Hoorn, 33, was hit in the bum and survived the attack.

Police say it was around 7pm on Tuesday when two suspected gangsters opened fire in Umvoti Road in Leiden.

An eyewitness says she saw one pulling out a gun and ran for her life when bullets started flying: “During the shooting, more men came and after 18 gunshots I stopped counting.”

Cavin died while shielding Genesis with his body. He fell to the ground still clinging to his daughter, and died with her in his arms.

Genesis’ aunt, Vernika Lottering, 29, says her niece had run after her father.

“She wanted him to buy her sweets. Shortly after they left for the spaza, we heard about 20 gunshots then a while after we were told that Cavin and his daughter were shot.

“I went to the scene and when I got there, my brother-in-law was barely breathing and Genesis was lying on top of her father.

“I tried to speak to Cavin but he couldn’t talk, shortly after that he died.”

She says the girl slipped into a coma before she reached the hospital.

“When we went to see her, she was on a life support machine with so many pipes around her. We pray that the doctors are able to save her life,” she added.

Genesis’ sick mom was in hospital at the time of the shooting.

Vernika says they asked her to come home because “there was an accident”.

“We couldn’t tell her over the phone, we were scared because her blood pressure was very high and she was admitted for that, but after seeing her daughter in that state, she was readmitted into hospital.”

Relatives of all the victims say they were innocent and not involved in gangsterism, and that they were simply caught in crossfire.

SAPS’ Novela Potelwa says Anti-Gang Unit detectives are probing the shooting, adding: “The incident is believed to be gang-related.”

