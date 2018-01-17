The baby was found inside a sewage pipe along the R300 highway. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - Police have arrested the father of an 11-month-old baby whom he allegedly kidnapped, choked and beat before dumping the child inside a sewage pipe along the R300 highway.

Miraculously, the baby survived the attempted murder and was found by a passer-by on Tuesday.

The baby was taken to Red Cross Children’s Hospital, where he is in a critical condition.

It is believed the child’s mother attempted to open a case with police on Monday after the father allegedly took him.

Candice Sobotker, of the Western Cape Missing Persons Unit in Delft, assisted the family and says the law must change regarding domestic abuse cases.

She says the father snatched the baby from his mother on Monday and ran off.

“His father ran away while the mother gave chase. At around 3pm members of the WCMPU and the community assisted in searching, but to no avail,” explains Sobokter.

“The suspect was spotted by the community, but he did not have the baby with him. On Tuesday, a member of the community came to the mother and said her baby is in hospital.”

Sobotker says the infant is in a critical condition.

“A community member found him lying in a sewage pipe along the R300 and was unconscious and severely beaten.

“He is now critical in hospital. This is sad. The law has changed so much in the favour of criminals, where do we go from here?”

On Wednesday, the child’s grandmother, who asked not to be identified, as she runs a crèche in the Delft community, confirmed he was in hospital.

She told the Daily Voice she could not comment at this stage and would be working with police and social services to help find her grandchild’s attacker.

She said the little boy’s mother has not left his side in hospital.

Police spokesperson, Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana, says the suspect was arrested on Wednesday.

“An attempted murder case has been opened for investigation. According to information, on 15 January, the suspect, a 33- year-old man, assaulted an 11-month-old baby,” Rwexana says.

“The suspect was arrested and once charged he will appear in Bellville Magistrate's Court.”

Daily Voice