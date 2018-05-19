Cape Town - A quiet community has been rocked by the murder of a 67-year-old man who was shot in the head while trying to protect his son from alleged robbers.

Victor Miller had been living in Turquoise Street in Pelican Park for more than 20 years, neighbours say.

According to them, on Thursday, just after 10.45pm, Victor apparently heard his son, who was believed to be sitting outside in a car, calling for help and rushed to his aid.

However, the alleged robbers shot the dad in the head.

It is believed Victor’s son was approached by three males, in a white VW Golf, who apparently wanted to rob him.

CCTV footage of an opposite neighbour shows a white Golf driving down the road around the time of the incident.

A voice note made by one frantic neighbour, who was first on the scene and which was circulated on WhatsApp, said: “Three African guys, they shot the owner of the house in the head. Turquoise Close, the guy is lying down. I need an ambulance now. He is shot in the head; we don’t have a pulse. Three Bravo males in a white Golf.”

Female relatives can be heard crying and screaming in shock in the background.

The Daily Voice attempted to speak to family members at the scene on Friday, but they were too distraught.

The family did not respond to requests for comment.

A neighbour, who asked not to be identified, says they are all in a state of shock.

“We have all been neighbours for about 20 years and now we do not feel safe anymore,” the person said.

“We have not slept since the shooting of Victor. We all are close here as neighbours.”

It is believed the residents had been employing private security in the small neighbourhood, but that service had been stopped three weeks ago because some residents no longer wanted to contribute to it.

Police spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel André Traut, says there have been no arrests.

“The circumstances surrounding the death of a 67-year-old man are being investigated after he was shot and killed at his residence in Turquoise Crescent, Pelican Park on Thursday at around 10.45pm.

“No one has been arrested as yet.”

Anyone with information regarding the incident is requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Daily Voice