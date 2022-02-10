Dagga, mandrax valued at R4m confiscated from truck driver on N1 in the Cape

CAPE TOWN – An estimated R4 million worth of dagga and mandrax was confiscated by police from a truck driver in the Western Cape believed to be headed to Cape Town from Joburg. The South African Police Service (SAPS) was deployed along exit and entry routes of the Western Cape on Tuesday in an effort to prevent contraband from entering the province, Sergeant Christopher Spies said.

The 45-year-old truck driver Mkhokheli Nkomo was stopped on the N1 near Laingsburg. He displayed suspicious behaviour when officers approached the truck that led to a search being conducted. Police said 295kg of dagga and 31 000 mandrax tablets worth an estimated street value of R4m were found covered on the truck’s open trailer. “Preliminary investigation into the origin of the find indicates that the vehicle was travelling from Johannesburg. It is also believed that the consignment of drugs was destined for delivery in Cape Town,” Spies said.

Nkomo was arrested on a drug dealing charge and later appeared in Laingsburg Magistrate’s court on Wednesday. The suspect has been remanded in custody, with a bail application set for February 16. “The concerted efforts by forces deployed along highways in this province with a specific focus on the eradication of illicit activities would go a long way in our endeavours to rid communities of drugs,” Western Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Thembisile Patekile said.