'Dark time for police': Two more cops killed in Western Cape

Cape Town - The Police Ministry is in shock after two more police officers were shot and killed in the Western Cape. This brings the total number of police killed in the country in last ten days, to six. While on duty, two officers from the Kraaifontein police station were ambushed, shot and killed on Saturday morning. They were also robbed of their official firearms. They died on the scene. These deaths come just days after four officers were killed in KwaZulu-Natal. Chatsworth officer Constable Ndlovu, who was shot and killed while responding to a domestic violence incident, was laid to rest on Sunday.

Minister Bheki Cele told mourners that the latest police killings have left those in the service shocked and shaken.

“While it is a dark time for us in the police right now, we will not be deterred by these cowardly acts. Let me remind police officers that when they go out there to enforce law and order, the law is on your side to respond decisively when confronted by criminals and use deadly force to defend yourself.”

Cele has reiterated his call for crimes committed against police to be met with harsher punishment.

Cele condemned the loss of civilian lives due to ongoing gang violence in the Western Cape province.

The Police Minister is calling on communities to also step up their fight against crime by providing information that can assist in police investigations.

“While the onus lies on the police to prevent, combat and investigate crime, communities have a role to play in flushing out crime, as the criminals committing these heinous acts come from the communities we serve, so the time to improve community and police relations is now and by doing so, I am confident that we can sanitise our streets of criminality and all its formations,” Cele concluded.

IOL