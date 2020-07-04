Day 100 of lockdown: What Western Cape stats look like

Cape Town - On Day 100 of the lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, the Western Cape now has 15 957 active cases of Covid-19, with a total of 67 351 confirmed cases and 49 362 recoveries. As at 1pm on July 4, the Western Cape provincial government said it has recorded an additional 45 deaths, bringing the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in the province to 2014. A total of 320 047 tests have been conducted so far. The Western Cape government said that 1 887 people have been hospitalised with 328 in ICU or high care. DAY 100

South Africa is currently on Day 100 of its lockdown. The country is now on level 3 of an eased lockdown which has allowed millions of workers to return to work.

Over 1.7 million have been tested for the virus.

The country expects its Covid-19 peak between July and August, with Gauteng currently the province with the most active cases despite the Western Cape having the most infections and death.

WE HAVE NOT REACHED OUR PEAK

Professor Andrew Boulle, from the Centre for Infectious Diseases at UCT , believes the Western Cape has not yet reached its Covid-19 peak.

Speaking during an online briefing with provincial government leaders on the coronavirus, Boulle also said the number of unnatural deaths has not been seen since the height of the HIV/Aids epidemic.

“We are seeing a crisis of some proportions so I’ve pointed out this very unusual mortality pattern which is really quite unprecedented except for these exceptional circumstances.

"If the Western Cape was a country and was compared to other countries, at this point in time globally we might be one of the countries with the highest currently daily mortality rate per million population in the world.

“Some of our most affected subdistricts have mortality of 600-700 deaths per million, and that is still rising."

On why modellers did not believe the Western Cape had reached its peak, Boulle said: “We are still seeing ongoing increases in mortality, even though the rate of change is slowing. We won't call it a peak until we see mortality coming down robustly."

"The peak in the Western Cape seems to be later than was originally projected and is likely to take place from end of July to beginning of August.

