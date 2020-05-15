Defamation charges withdrawn against Jason Rohde's former girlfriend

Jolene Alterskye, the former girlfriend of convicted wife killer Jason Rohde, has had defamation charges withdrawn against her after making an "unequivocal apology". Alterskye had been charged with criminal defamation, alternatively crimen injuria (five counts), and contempt of court, alternatively criminal defamation. Following Rohde’s conviction and sentencing in February last year, Alterskye, who had an affair with Rohde at the time his wife was murdered, made comments on social media and in a text. “I am (appalled at) this so-called justice system, the whole case was an attempt by the State to create a crime which never happened so they can lock up a ‘high-profile white man’ to try (to) show the country that they (are) doing their job. “As far as I am concerned, the State and the judge are the same team and if the State acted unlawfully in illegally searching properties and bribing State witnesses, what else did they fabricate in order to get their Xmas bonus?

"A corrupt country starts with corrupt police, and I do hope the truth (will) be revealed and actual justice served,” Alterskye, an estate agent and single mother, posted at the time.

The acting director of Public Prosecutions in the Western Cape, advocate Nicolette Bell, has withdrawn charges against Alterskye following her representations, National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said on Friday.

"In her representations, Alterskye makes an unequivocal apology to Judge Salie-Hlophe, who presided over the case, the Judge President of the Western Cape High Court, Judge John Hlophe, and the National Prosecuting Authority subsequent to her disparaging remarks against the justice system and the State.

"Bell accepts her representations, her unambiguous apology and withdraws all charges against the accused," said Ntabazalila.

Rohde was convicted and sentenced to 20 years' direct imprisonment for the murder of his wife Susan and defeating or obstructing the administration of justice. Last December, Rohde was granted R200 000 bail by the Supreme Court of Appeal to appeal his conviction and sentence.