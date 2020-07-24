Delft man opens creché after friend’s murder

A Delft man has started his own little school with 5 kids at R30 per day. Jonathan, who worked with his best friend Andrew Stevens, ran a daycare but Andrew was murdered in April, leaving Jonathan to fend for himself. Supplied Cape Town - A Delft man has opened his own daycare at home for children in his community after his friend and creché owner was murdered in April. Jonathan Jantjies, 40, was the administrator for the Pinocchio Daycare in Excelsior Street in Voorbrug, Delft, where Andrew Stevens taught the kids daily. But after Andrew was shot in his home, Jonathan was left jobless and the children had no alternative, but to stay home. Jonathan has now taken five children under his wing and is teaching them at a friend’s house until he can find a suitable venue to accommodate more children.

“I was approached by a few parents whose students are currently in Grade R and needed to be school-ready,” he says.

“I am currently hosting five Grade R students and three Grade 1 students at the house of my friend, Wilhemiena Morris.

“I charge a small fee of R30 per day, which includes breakfast and lunch.”

Jonathan says the R30 also covers the printing of paper and buying books for activities.

“The main purpose of me starting this service is the current restrictions caused by Covid-19 and how it impacts the academic development of preschoolers who have to start school next year.”

For those who can’t afford daycare, Jonathan makes home-schooling videos and shares them with parents.

“We are starting from scratch and need a lot of equipment and furniture for our ECD, but make do with what is at our disposal. I also have a lot of experience of running an ECD, and ensure that we survive every day on the minimum resources we have.”

Jonathan opened the daycare last Monday and is already making progress.

“They are already busy writing and I want to have them all reading by the end of this year.”

“As we started from nothing, I need tables, chairs, shelves, storybooks, stationery, educational toys, flatbeds, plastic bowls and cups, carpets, office equipment and kitchen equipment.”

To assist Jonathan, call him on 081 534 4181.

Daily Voice