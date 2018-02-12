Cape Town - Cape Town Mayor Patricia De Lille will be heading to the Western Cape High court on Tuesday to have her application asking for a secret ballot in the vote of no confidence heard.

De Lille will be accompanied by her legal team at the High Court at around 11h00 and the said team is to be led by Advocate Dali Mpofu SC. She said she wants DA councillors to be allowed to vote according to their conscience.

This comes after the DA laid bribery and corruption charges against de Lille.

The charges are related to an alleged attempt by De Lille to solicit a R5-million bribe from a Vanderbijlpark businessman Anthony Foul in 2012. She allegedly sought money in exchange for her support of Foul's company to supply fire extinguishers to Cape Town informal settlements.

De Lille denies these claims and states that the accusations are just another attempt to tarnish her name.

The motion of no confidence against the mayor will be at the Council Chambers at the Civic Centre at 10 am on Thursday.

#DeLille Supporters of Cape Town mayor @PatriciaDeLille outside the Western Cape High Court. She is expected in court this AM for an urgent court application to allow councillors to vote in secret during the no-confidence motion levelled against her. @TheCapeArgus @IOL pic.twitter.com/y5sfAJSlV4 — JasonFelix (@JasonFelix) February 13, 2018

African News Agency/ANA