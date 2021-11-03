Democratic Independent Party leader, Anwar Adams, demands a rerun of elections

The leader of the Democratic Independent Party, Anwar Adams, disrupted the Electoral Commission of SA’s (IEC’s) Western Cape results centre’s briefing, demanding the elections be rerun. Adams said there had been irregularities and this did not make for free and fair elections.

He addressed the media, stating the elections had been grossly violated by various political parties. “You need to listen to this. And, don’t tell me we're going to get answers in six months’ time. “We need answers today. How can you still tell me that you need to close down here at six but there are still votes that need to come through?

“You're not doing what you should be doing where the electorate is concerned. This goes for you, the IEC and Icasa,” Adams shouted. He said they had been promised 50-second segments on radio and television but nothing came to light. “It was unfair. It was far from free. You rigged this election in the Western Cape. My question, in whose collaboration were you with? Who are you as the IEC in bed with? Parties threatening, violating the code of conduct.

“When you tell me that campaigning stops at this time, but these parties , you know who they are, come with their music and offer people T-shirts on the day of election. Where is the ethical leadership?” As an announcement was being made about the closing of the media briefing, Adams shouted: “No!” He continued to shout: “The election was irregular. We need a re-election. I am the president of the DI and I demand a re-election.”

Adams said less than 15% of voters came out to vote. "I am Anwar Adams. I am the leader of the DI and I am telling you, this election was rigged!"