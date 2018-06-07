Cape Town - In a desperate attempt to buy her son school shoes, Hlengiwe Mbambo took to Twitter to ask for help.

"To think its only June..oh bawo!!😓plz RT help a single mother out..get my son new pair of school shoes😢kutough guys @NkanyeziKubheka @kuliroberts @Boity," she tweeted.

What she did not expect, was a barrage of insults from people, with many saying that she is running a scam.

Mbambo received money and bought the school shoes, tweeting the newly-bought shoes and socks as well as an SMS of an eWallet transaction.

According to Mbambo's Twitter bio, she is a teacher and a BEd final year student.

"I am fillled with so much emotions as i type this..I am so greatful to @Tumiekomane ..He has come through for us..I have no words thank u for chosing to help me.. I will cherish this moment for the rest of our lives..i feel highly favoured.God bless you!" she said in a tweet.

While she was criticised by numerous people, she also received words of support. Comedian Siv Ngesi tweeted his support and slammed those who badmouthed her.

Blows my mind how women are attacking this single mother asking for help! 😡😡😡 #trash https://t.co/MKimwDcw8V — Siv Ngesi (@iamSivN) June 8, 2018

IOL