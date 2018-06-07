Picture: Twitter

Cape Town - In a desperate attempt to buy her son school shoes, Hlengiwe Mbambo took to Twitter to ask for help. 

"To think its only June..oh bawo!!😓plz RT help a single mother out..get my son new pair of school shoes😢kutough guys @NkanyeziKubheka @kuliroberts @Boity," she tweeted.

What she did not expect, was a barrage of insults from people, with many saying that she is running a scam.

Mbambo received money and bought the school shoes, tweeting the newly-bought shoes and socks as well as an SMS of an eWallet transaction.

According to Mbambo's Twitter bio, she is a teacher and a BEd final year student.

"I am fillled with so much emotions as i type this..I am so greatful to @Tumiekomane ..He has come through for us..I have no words thank u for chosing to help me.. I will cherish this moment for the rest of our lives..i feel highly favoured.God bless you!" she said in a tweet.

While she was criticised by numerous people, she also received words of support. Comedian Siv Ngesi tweeted his support and slammed those who badmouthed her.

