Diabetes, hypertension most common comorbidities in Western Cape among Covid-19 deaths

The majority of Covid-19-positive people who have died in the Western Cape have had one or more comorbidities, the provincial Department of Health said on Tuesday.

This was according to data reviewed on May 26 (403 deaths at the time) – the death toll has since risen to 521. The Western Cape has by far the highest number of deaths and coronavirus cases in the country.

Comorbidity is the presence of one or more additional diseases or conditions occurring with a primary medical condition. The most prevalent comorbidities in deaths due to Covid-19 across all age groups were diabetes and hypertension.

With the country having eased to lockdown level 3 this week, the department has urged all residents to continue to do their part in protecting the vulnerable members of society from becoming infected with the coronavirus.

People with existing comorbidities are more at risk of being severely ill if they contract Covid-19, the department said. Those most at risk include individuals with comorbidities at any age and those who are 55 years and older, with or without co-morbidities.