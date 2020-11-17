Did you feel the earth move? No need to panic, says CGS after earthquake in Cape

Cape Town - An offshore earthquake occurred in the early hours of Tuesday just 60 kilometres off the Cape Town coastline, the Council for Geoscience (CGS) which is the custodian of the South African National Seismograph Network confirmed.

Measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale as recorded by the network, this is the third recorded earthquake this year.

The CGS said it received many reports from Cape Town residents who experienced the tremor. It is not uncommon for tremors to occur in the ocean, the council added in a statement.

It did not issue a tsunami warning and assured the public that there was no cause for panic.

On September 26, a 6.2 -magnitude earthquake occurred off the coast of southern Africa, 1,918km from Cape Town. According to reports, its epicentre was at a depth of 10 kilometres. There were no reports of damage.