Dinosaur World Festival Cape Town shut down by authorities

The Dinosaur World Festival Cape Town which was supposed to start in Wynberg on Friday has been shut down by authorities. In a statement, the City of Cape Town said the event organiser allegedly hosted the event without permission from the Event Permit Office, prompting them to shut down the event with immediate effect.

The festival was set to begin on Friday and continue until October 1. “The organisers also held the event despite being without a Land-Use permit for the use of Maynardville Park in Wynberg. That application was pending,” City of Cape Town spokesperson Luthando Tyhalibongo said. Tyhalibongo said the event organiser was also fined for hosting an event without a permit.

“During the visit to the site, the permit officer found that there were no medical personnel on site and there were groups of young children in what was essentially an unsafe environment. “While the City supports events and will continue to play its role as an enabler, it is important that events are hosted in a safe environment that is in accordance with the law.” They said illegal events endanger the lives of patrons as a result of the lack of security and crowd management, to name but a few.