Dominique “Bullet” Bassier, 35, the alleged leader of the Americans gang in Kewtown, spent Christmas in a holding cell after he was caught during a roadblock on Christmas Eve.
Traffic Services spokesperson, Richard Coleman, says during the search on Jakes Gerwel Drive, officers found an unlicensed firearm in the vehicle and arrested two men.
Colonel Dawood Laing, standby commander for the Mitchells Plain cluster, says the revolver and ammunition were found hidden in a secret compartment of the gold Honda Ballade which was driven by Cheslyn Fareda.
“(Bullet) is the known Americans gang boss in Kewtown and the Traffic Services made a really good arrest because it is not every day the boss gets caught and the gun was on the passenger side where he was sitting,” says Laing.