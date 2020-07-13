Disbelief as dad shot dead for music box as 'shooters look to earn gang stripes'

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – An innocent young dad from Parkwood has died after he was shot by heartless thugs who wanted his music box. Tears of disbelief flowed in Edna Court yesterday as shocked residents gathered around the body of Fabian Sampson, 29, after 7am. According to a 36-year-old witness, who asked not to be named, Fabian argued with the thugs, who beat him up before shooting him. “He had his music box around his neck and they tried to rob him,” says the witness. “We all know him with that box because he is also the 'bin guy'. Every week he gets up, puts the bins out for the council and cleans every bin in the court for the people. We can’t believe they shot and killed him like that,” she says.

Mom Denise Francis, 54, says Fabian worked as a cleaner but after he was retrenched he took up small cleaning jobs to help support his family and seven-year-old son Chadon.

“The neighbours came to fetch me at work after the shooting and when I got here he was already gone,” says a traumatised Denise.

Fabian Sampson Picture: Supplied

Grassy Park Station Commander Colonel Dawood Laing says Fabian was shot four times.

“This is another innocent killing. I warned last week that due to powers shifts and new gang alliances forming many shooters were looking to earn their stripes.

"We have begged the witnesses to give statements so we can arrest these guys and were told they will think about it and get back to us, so at this stage there are no arrests.”

Anyone with information can call Colonel Laing on 082 469 3016.

Daily Voice