Cape Town - The minister of agriculture, land reform and rural development has submitted a "detailed plan" on the redevelopment of District Six in the Western Cape to the land claims court, she said on Tuesday.
Minister Thoko Didiza submitted the plan for claims lodged between 1994 and 1998.
The department was taken to court by the District Six Working Committee (D6WC) and ordered to submit a "conceptual layout" detailing redevelopment for the area.
Didiza inherited the project with the new administration and was granted an extension by the court to familiarise herself with the matter.
She said on Tuesday that her department had submitted the conceptual layout, details on how the plan was to be funded, timeframes for implementation and the methodology to be applied in allocating the residential units to the claimants, in line with the court's orders.