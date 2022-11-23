Dog attacks: City of Cape Town, animal organisations to discuss amendments to Animal Keeping by-law

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town and the Cape Animal Welfare Forum (CAWF) are calling for calm after the recent escalation of dog attacks. In the latest incident, three pit bulls were publicly killed and set alight after they attacked a young girl in Gatesville, Athlone, at the weekend.

Story continues below Advertisement

There has been an ongoing debate across South Africa as a petition to ban the pit bull breed continues to gain traction. In recent weeks, numerous incidents of pit bull attacks mauling children to death have been reported widely in the media. On Sunday, a three-year-old boy was mauled to death by two pit bulls.

According to the City of Cape Town’s mayoral committee member for safety and security, Alderman JP Smith, the real problem is how dogs are raised and trained, and the issue at hand is not pit bull specific. “The debate has been raging for months now about a possible ban on pit bulls in the wake of numerous attacks. It is the City’s position that no animal is inherently dangerous or violent. “The real problem is how dogs are raised and trained by their owners, but also interbreeding, which affects the temperament of a dog. Furthermore, this issue is not pit bull specific,” Smith said. He said the incident in Athlone has been condemned in the strongest terms.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Firstly, animal owners have a responsibility to ensure that their dogs do not pose a threat to anyone and are kept within their properties, but it is also illegal to harm or torture an animal. “If anyone has concerns about a dangerous animal, they must report it to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) or Law Enforcement so that urgent action can be taken. “We cannot have a situation where people take the law into their own hands in this manner,” Smith said. He said its Law Enforcement Animal Control Unit is investigating the vicious attack on the Athlone girl.

Story continues below Advertisement

Many dogs that have injured a person or another animal or pose a risk to the community have been impounded over the last few years by the City. “The City will not hesitate to protect communities against dangerous animals or their owners, but we urge communities not to act outside the law and create legal problems for themselves,” Smith said. The Cape of Good Hope SPCA is currently investigating the Athlone incident, and according to Smith, it will ensure appropriate legal action is taken.

The CAWF has identified numerous challenges around the breeding of dangerous dogs. Key issues among these challenges is the interbreeding of dogs for the purpose of selling puppies or for the purpose of dog fighting. It said the issue is compounded by dog wonders who are not equipped to train and properly manage power breeds.

“‘Dogs need proper socialisation and training. Where a dog is kept in a confined space all day and not given sufficient exercise or social interaction with other dogs and people, it increases the risk that the animal will be aggressive and potentially pose a danger to others. “Animal ownership is a massive responsibility, and we encourage the public to do thorough research before acquiring a dog. If you have any questions or concerns, reach out to your nearest animal welfare organisation. “Also, should your dog exhibit any signs of aggression, please do consider surrendering the animal to the animal welfare sector,” CAWF chairperson Karen De Klerk said.

The City of Cape Town, along with CAWF, are calling for changes to the national legislation to regulate breeds. An urgent meeting has been arranged between the City, Cape of Good Hope SPCA and CAWF to discuss the amendments to the Animal Keeping by-law to incorporate stricter duty of care on pet owners and regulations regarding the keeping of dangerous animals. The public is reminded in terms of the by-law: