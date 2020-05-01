Don't provide financial support to businesses based on race, Plato urges government

Cape Town – Cape Town mayor Dan Plato has challenged the government "to provide financial support to all businesses in need and not place race-based restrictions on the financial aid being provided". This comes after Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane won her legal battle to allocate her departmental Covid-19 Tourism Relief Fund to qualifying sector business according to the broad-based black economic empowerment (B-BBEE) Act. The ruling was made in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria yesterday following a court challenge by Solidarity and AfriForum. In a Workers' Day statement on Friday, Plato encouraged innovation as Covid-19 affects employment. "As the residents of our city have shown time and again, we are a resilient people, and I believe that as devastating as this pandemic has been, it has also provided an opportunity to reassess the needs of the public during this time and identify new job opportunities.

"There is an unprecedented need for face masks, sanitiser and conveniences which enable social distancing. Many of us will be working from home for months, and might even permanently adapt to this way of working.

"We therefore need to ask ourselves what kind of services or products would make working from home easier? A number of companies have already begun to adapt by turning their attention to these areas.

"This year, Workers’ Day has a different meaning, much like the other historic commemorative days that we have celebrated over the last month.

"Workers’ Day is also known as May Day and finds its roots in the struggle for fair employment regulations and standards. This year, the commemoration has a different meaning, as Covid-19 continues to negatively impact the ability of many to earn an income and feed their families.

"The City of Cape Town is doing all it can to responsibly get as many sectors as possible working again, within the guidelines and regulations set by the national government.

"We are challenging the national government to provide financial support to all businesses in need and not place race-based restrictions on the financial aid being provided.

"We have launched a Business and Industry Support Portal on www.investcapetown.com with a host of useful information.

"I am pleased to see many businesses adapting to these challenging times and working together to assist those in need. This Workers’ Day, let us be reminded of the work that lies ahead to rebuild and our continued commitment to compassion.

"I encourage you to please continue to practise social distancing and good hygiene by washing hands regularly and not touching your face or shaking hands. Please also wear face masks.

"We need to continue our efforts to protect our loved ones, our neighbours, friends, and the front-line staff working to curb the spread of Covid-19.

"We are quite a distance away from saying we have overcome this pandemic and we urge all to continue these new habits."