Drakenstein mayor warns residents of illegal swimming in the Berg River

CAPE TOWN –The executive mayor of the Drakenstein Municipality Conrad Poole warned residents on Sunday, it is against the law to swim in the Berg River. However, there was little residents could do to find relief from the scorching temperatures experienced over the weekend. Poole noted that not all residents are fortunate enough to have privileges such as air conditioning, private swimming pools, or even able to travel to beaches and public swimming pools.

As a result, many residents sought relief in the Berg River, the Arboretum and surrounding dams. “I want to emphasise that it is against the law to swim in the Berg River, so please do not break the law. If you venture into the water, you do so at your own risk,” Poole said. Local weekly community newspaper the Paarl Post shared a video of what looks like hundreds of people jumping into the Berg River from a bridge.

Scores of people can be seen in the water, and on the banks of the Berg River. The Paarl Post mentions that scenes in the video will be an ongoing feature during the summer months since there is no law enforcement from the Drakenstein Municipality to ensure there is no swimming in the river. It’s reported between 2 000 and 3 000 people were swimming in the Berg River illegally over the weekend.