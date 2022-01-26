Drakenstein Municipality addresses concerns as thousands flock to Berg River to swim

Cape Town - Drakenstein Municipality introduced toilets, refuse disposal and law enforcement patrols at the Berg River, following thousands of residents flocking to cool off in the river during the recent scorching temperatures, despite the illegality of swimming in the river. This past weekend’s “almost unbearable” temperatures resulted in more than 2 000 residents flocking to the Berg River to cool off, as many do not have the privilege of accessing private swimming pools or the ability to travel to beaches and public swimming pools.

A video was shared by the local weekly newspaper Paarl Post, which captured the crowds who were cooling off. The packed Berg River prompted numerous complaints to the municipality which resulted in an emergency meeting being held by Drakenstein Municipality’s executive mayor Conrad Poole and city manager Johan Leibbrandt earlier this week. On Wednesday, Drakenstein Municipality stated that a number of measures have been put in place for visitors to the Berg River in Paarl, which includes:

The Arboretum Bridge, from which people jumped into the river this past weekend, will be cordoned off and access to the bridge will be controlled.

Stricter traffic law enforcement will see roadblocks and vehicle spot checks being set up to prevent drivers under the influence of alcohol from being behind the wheel of vehicles.

Towing illegally parked cars.

Deployment of law enforcement officers to prevent alcohol consumption, illegal parking, public nuisances, and open fires.

A temporary parking area for public transport.

New designated spaces for refuse disposal, with municipal workers to collect refuse and clean after 8pm, when the area is closed.

Fines will be issued for littering.

Chemical public toilets were put in place on site. Many commentators on Facebook highlighted the main issues of illegal parking, littering, and no ablution facilities as their concerns – all of which have been addressed. However, Poole warned those who swim in the Berg River of the illegality of doing so, in a statement on Sunday. “I want to emphasise that it is against the law to swim in the Berg River, so please do not break the law,” said Poole.