Dramatic police chase ends when driver overdoses

When the police approached the bakkie, the driver sped away and they chased him down the N7. The police called the Cape Town flying Squad which gave chase but the driver failed to stop.

Cape Town - On January 21, Piketberg SAPS members spotted a vehicle that had been reported missing by the owner who was from Kirstenhof, Cape Town.

They shot at the bakkie’s tyres, but the chase continued to the centre of Cape Town, where the vehicle stopped because it was driving on its rims.

IPID spokesperson Grace Langa said: “Police approached the driver and as they opened the door they noticed that in his hand he had about seven small containers with white powder inside and he quickly put the powder in his mouth.

“He was grabbed and put on the ground and tied with cable ties. While on the ground, white foam came out of his mouth and blood from his nose. Medical assistance was called and they tried to resuscitate him but he was declared dead. There were no visible injuries on the body.”