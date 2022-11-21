Drink and drive this festive season, we dare you, says City of Cape Town

Cape Town – The City of Cape Town says its law enforcement teams’ main area of attention throughout the holiday season will be alcohol use in public areas. This comes after the City and South African National Parks (SANParks) embarked on a safety and awareness campaign in Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) ahead of the busy festive season.

The City’s mayoral committee (Mayco) member for safety and security, JP Smith, said the consumption of alcohol in public spaces will once again be a key focus area, as a major safety risk not only in terms of water safety, but also road safety. Smith also appealed to the public not to drink and drive. “It is a mammoth task, but one that we have refined over many years of implementation. However, the plan is also contingent on everyone doing their bit and so I appeal to the public to work with us this year by taking responsibility for their personal safety.

“Be aware of your surroundings at all times, know where your children are and ensure that they are supervised at all times but most importantly, leave the alcohol at home, and when you have been drinking, please don’t get behind the wheel of your car,” Smith said. He said that the City’s enforcement agencies confiscate thousands of litres of alcohol over the festive season, with Boxing Day and New Year’s Day posing the biggest challenge. Meanwhile, mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis also confirmed that the City’s metro police, traffic services and law enforcement departments will be deployed in accordance with the festive season preparedness plan.

Table Mountain National Park manager Frans van Rooyen said their education campaign is underpinned by the belief that a safe visitor is an informed visitor. “We appeal to park users to exercise caution while enjoying outdoor activities and always adhere to our visitor safety information tips and also load our emergency number into their phone before setting off. “As we head into the busy season where we anticipate a large influx of visitors in the park, there are some challenges that tend to arise and we as the park would like to proactively create awareness of preventative measures that visitors should be aware of as they enjoy their time on the iconic mountain,” Van Rooyen said.

