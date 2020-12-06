Driver survives, corpse unscathed as hearse catches fire

Cape Town - A Paarl funeral service has expressed shock after one of its hearses spontaneously caught alight on Saturday morning. Willys & Gallico Funeral Services said they are shocked and saddened after one of its vehicles caught alight at 8am, while the driver was en route to drop off a corpse. “The incident occurred whilst one of our experienced drivers, Brandon Fortuin, was on his way to drop a body of a deceased at one of our loyal families to pay their final respects,” the company said. The company indicated that, while the vehicle was totally destroyed, the driver and the body of the deceased were unharmed. “The family still had the opportunity to fully view the body, in order to prove this.

"Willy’s & Gallico Funeral Services would like to convey our deepest sympathy to the family and can ensure (sic) the community that we made immediate alternative arrangements to still ensure the proper burial of the deceased with the necessary, empathy, sympathy and respect as we always do.“

Willys & Gallico Funeral Services said that they are shocked and saddened after one of its vehicles caught alight at 8am while the driver was en route to drop off a corpse. Picture: Supplied

The funeral service said the cause of this “inexplicable incident” is unknown and “beyond human control”.

“We would also like to ensure (sic) and guarantee our community that, Willy’s & Gallico Funeral Services, Vehicle Insurance Company will investigate.

“We would also like to ensure (sic) you that all our vehicles are being serviced on regularly intervals to avoid such tragedies, but as said some things will always be beyond human control.

“We can only but put measures in place to try an avoid another occurrence.”

Willy’s & Gallico Funeral Services said, in order to protect and support the family, they request the public to not spread any further rumours.