Cape Town - A convicted drug dealer, who was out on parole, is back in jail after being caught trying to hide a stash of tik over the weekend.
Acting Manenberg station commander, Colonel Sanele Zama, says the Heideveld drug dealer gave his own game away when he started running as detectives entered Hester Court on Friday night looking for suspects.
Zama says the team, led by Sergeant Daryl Van Noie, was conducting a tracing operation shortly before 8pm and were searching for suspects wanted on outstanding cases when they spotted the dealer.
“Van Noie was tracing suspects wanted for theft and other cases and the team went to Hester Court,” he says.
“The suspect saw the detectives and started to run and Van Noie chased after him.