Drug dealer on parole arrested after police chase









A convicted drug dealer, who was out on parole, is back in jail after being caught trying to hide a stash of tik over the weekend. Cape Town - A convicted drug dealer, who was out on parole, is back in jail after being caught trying to hide a stash of tik over the weekend. Acting Manenberg station commander, Colonel Sanele Zama, says the Heideveld drug dealer gave his own game away when he started running as detectives entered Hester Court on Friday night looking for suspects. Zama says the team, led by Sergeant Daryl Van Noie, was conducting a tracing operation shortly before 8pm and were searching for suspects wanted on outstanding cases when they spotted the dealer. “Van Noie was tracing suspects wanted for theft and other cases and the team went to Hester Court,” he says. “The suspect saw the detectives and started to run and Van Noie chased after him.

“The detectives had no idea why the man just started to run but Van Noie spotted him throwing something into his neighbour’s flat before entering his own home.”

Zama says the determined detective caught the 26-year-old drug dealer and discovered a packet filled with 20 grams of tik and one mandrax tablet and arrested him.

“While profiling him at the station, it was found that he was convicted for selling tik last year and given a two-year jail sentence.

“He only served three months of his two-year service at Pollsmoor Prison and was out on parole at the time of his arrest. Now he will be going back.”

The man will appear on drug dealing charges in the Athlone Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

