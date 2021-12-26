Drugs with a street value of over R4m seized on the N1 in the Western Cape

Rustenburg – Illicit drugs worth about R4.1 million on the black market were confiscated on the N1 near Leeu-Gamka, Western Cape police said. Police spokesperson Sergeant Christopher Spies said the drugs were confiscated on Friday.

He said members attached to the Leeu-Gamka police and Central Karoo K9 Unit, deployed as part of various Safer Festive Season operations, set up a roadblock on the N1, where they stopped a Toyota Corolla just outside the central Karoo town. “A search of the vehicle ensued, when a trained narcotics police dog reacted positively.” He said the police found a hidden compartment behind the back seat stashed with tik.

Police confiscated the drugs and arrested the driver on a charge of dealing in drugs. The 44-year-old man was expected to appear in the Prins Albert Magistrate’s court on Tuesday. In the Northern Cape, police said five people were arrested for dealing in drugs in Sakhile Village, Pampierstad. Spokesperson Captain Olebogeng Tawana said the men were arrested on Friday, when members of Hartswater K9 Unit, Crime Intelligence and Pampierstad Visible Policing Unit acted on drug-dealing information which directed them to a house in Sakhile Village, Pampierstad.

“A search-and- operation was conducted on the premises, leading to the arrest of the five suspects. Three of the suspects are Nigerian nationals and two are South Africans. The suspects were found in possession of crystal meth with an estimated street value of more than R25 000, including money believed to be the proceeds of drug-dealing. “The arrest of the suspects is the result of continuous festive season police operations to address illicit drug-dealing and combat criminal activities,” Tawana said. The men were expected to appear in the Pampierstad Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, on drug-dealing charges.