CAPE TOWN - Police officers in Milnerton in Cape Town have arrested an alleged drug dealer and confiscated drugs worth about R1.1 million and a substantial amount of cash, Western Cape police said on Saturday. "In an effort to reduce the levels of drug-related crime in the Western Cape, members of SAPS conducted a search operation at an apartment situated in Century City in Milnerton this afternoon [Saturday]," Colonel Andrè Traut said in a statement.

Intelligence information led the officers to believe that a drug dealer was using the flat as his storage facility.

During the raid of the residence, 3.15kg of tik (crystal methamphetamine) with an estimated street value of R1.1 million and a substantial amount of cash comprising various currencies were confiscated.

The suspect, a 49-year-old man, was arrested and was due to appear in the Cape Town Magistrates' Court on Monday, Traut said.