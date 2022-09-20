Drunk driver slams into stationary traffic service vehicles, injuring officer

Cape Town – The Western Cape MEC for mobility, Daylin Mitchell, has expressed sadness and anger after an alleged drunk, speeding driver drove into two traffic vehicles injuring a member of the provincial traffic service. According to Mitchell, at the time of the incident, the officer was attending to an accident scene on the N2 highway near the Symphony Way bridge on Saturday.

“The suspected drunk driver drove into two stationary Provincial Traffic vehicles where officers were attending to a scene where yet another pedestrian was knocked down in the middle of the road. “The scene was secured but the speeding driver drove through the cones and collided with the stationary traffic vehicles. One traffic officer was injured and transported to hospital. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. “I want to send a stern warning to all drivers who are speeding and driving under the influence of alcohol that the law will take its own course and come back to bite you. Speeding is a serious concern, and irresponsible, and dangerous drivers will be dealt with,” Mitchell said.

He urged residents to play a role in improving road safety for all road users – pedestrians, cyclists, passengers or drivers. Mitchell said motorists should remain vigilant at all times and pedestrians needed to make themselves visible to motorists, especially at night and early in the morning. From September 12 – 18, the provincial traffic service implemented 207 roadblocks, vehicle checkpoints and speed control operations across the province.

A total of 32 722 vehicles were stopped and checked. Officers handed out 8 451 fines for traffic violations and 415 speeding offences were recorded. Thirteen vehicles were impounded and 105 unroadworthy vehicles were discontinued.

Officers arrested 60 people, of which 36 were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. During this period, 18 road accidents were reported in which a total of 19 people died. “Never drink and drive. Never drink and walk near a road. If you have been drinking, make other arrangements to get home.

“If you are stopped by a traffic law enforcement officer and the officer suspects that you are over the legal limit, you will be arrested. If you are convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol, you will have a criminal record. “Make sure that you can see other road users and that they can see you in the rain, mist, and fog of winter. Keep a safe following distance when visibility is poor, especially when the road is wet. Take careful note of pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists,” Mitchell said. [email protected]