'Drunk thugs causing havoc' in Cape Town suburb after lifting of ban on booze sales

Cape Town – A 70-year-old woman and her son say drunk thugs drove into the wall at the front of their home and have been causing havoc in Clarke Estate since Monday, when the ban on alcohol sales was lifted. The elderly woman has asked for her identity and address not to be mentioned for safety reasons. She shows the large cracks on her broken fence and says the area has become unruly, but cops are ignoring their calls for help. “Just after 5pm on Monday, the car drove so fast that even the children had to jump out of the way. “They ran open with the guns, dronk. They even took off cars from people who were entering the area.

“We just heard a loud bang and saw that their car nearly drove into my house but it hit the wall.

“When the family approached them, they said they will ask us for forgiveness.”

The family has been living in the community for over 40 years and the pensioner says wine has made people reckless.

“Alcohol caused all of this, why did they allow this (liquor sales) but they are still banning cigarettes? There is so much trouble here, please stop this.

“Look how our place looks, who is going to fix it?”

The woman’s daughter says they called the police and reported the matter but no one has come out to see them: “We called several times during all of this chaos and the police did not respond.”

But according to police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana, an officer did interview the woman.

“A white car was involved. She didn’t want to open a case, police opened an enquiry for investigation,” she says.

