Du Noon residents suffer double blow as two fires wreak havoc in 24 hours

In a devastating turn of events, residents of Du Noon have been hit by two separate fires in less than 24 hours, leaving hundreds of people displaced and in urgent need of assistance. The fires swept through the Bakela and Ekhupumeleni 1 informal settlements on Monday and Sunday, respectively.

The fires have caused extensive damage to properties and left several individuals injured and hundreds affected. The most recent fire broke out in the Bakela informal settlement, prompting a swift response from the City of Cape Town Fire Department. It is estimated that close to 300 people are affected by the blaze. However, strong winds fuelled the flames, exacerbating the situation and making it challenging for firefighters to contain the inferno.

At the weekend, a blaze erupted in the nearby Ekhupumeleni 1 informal settlement. It is not known how the fires were started. Humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers (GOTG) said it received frantic calls for assistance, prompting them to mobilise their teams alongside the City of Cape Town Disaster Risk Management teams and community leaders to assess the damages and provide support to those affected.

Three individuals have been reported injured as a result of the fires, with one male sustaining severe burn wounds. GOTG wasted no time in offering humanitarian aid to the victims, with their teams currently distributing hot meals to affected families. It further announced that their teams would be on-site to conduct additional assessments as the community grapples with the aftermath of the fire. With severe thunderstorms predicted for the Western Cape in the coming days, there are concerns about the fired further exacerbating the situation. The need for immediate assistance and support for the affected residents is paramount, as they navigate through the incident.