A newborn baby boy has survived spending several hours inside a wet plastic packet in a bin in Plumstead Park. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - A newborn baby boy has survived spending several hours inside a wet plastic packet in a bin in Plumstead Park. Witnesses say a homeless couple scratching in the bin for food got a fright when they found the little body moving in the bag on Monday afternoon.

The drama unfolded at the Cassino Road park shortly before 1pm when a woman working in the area heard the couple screaming for help.

The 46-year-old woman, who asked not to be named, says she got the shock of her life when she saw a resident take the cold, blue baby out of the bag.

“I was coming from my lunch break and I saw the man shouting there is something in the bin,” she explains.

“A man went to them and found the baby and took him out and was holding him.

“The baby boy was very cold and his pulse was very weak.

“The man held him to keep him warm and people called the police and the ambulance.

“They told us the baby was dumped in the early hours of the morning and was in the bin the whole time, but he survived.

“He was wrapped in a towelling nappy and a thin blanket and his lips were blue. They took him to Mowbray Maternity Hospital.”

The woman says she did not see an umbilical cord but they were told the baby appeared to be a few days old.

Police spokesperson, Captain FC van Wyk, says Diep River Police were called to the scene at 12.50pm

“The baby received medical attention on the scene and was taken to a nearby hospital for further medical treatment. A case of child abandonment under the Child Care Act was registered at Diep River SAPS. The investigation is ongoing at this stage.”

Health Department spokesperson, Mark van der Heever, confirmed the baby boy was admitted to Mowbray Maternity Hospital but says he was unable to comment on the child’s condition at this stage.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call Detective Sergeant Nxanxashe on 082 334 8348 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Daily Voice