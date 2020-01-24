On Thursday, Chadwin Isaacs and Carlo Hoffmeester appeared in the Wynberg Magistrates’ Court facing charges of murder, attempted murder and the illegal possession of a firearm.
Appearing before magistrate Goolam Bawa, the accused appeared relaxed and even waved and blew kisses at family members in the public gallery.
Their lawyer then informed the court that they would not be applying for bail.
The matter was postponed for further investigation as the state said they’re still awaiting crime scene photos, a post-mortem report and photos, as well as the ballistics report.