Duo accused of fatally shooting 5-year-old boy to remain behind bars for now









Valentino, 5, died shielding his brother from the alleged gangsters' bullets. The men accused of murdering five-year-old Valentino Grootetjie from Lavender Hill have abandoned their bail application. On Thursday, Chadwin Isaacs and Carlo Hoffmeester appeared in the Wynberg Magistrates’ Court facing charges of murder, attempted murder and the illegal possession of a firearm. Appearing before magistrate Goolam Bawa, the accused appeared relaxed and even waved and blew kisses at family members in the public gallery. Their lawyer then informed the court that they would not be applying for bail. The matter was postponed for further investigation as the state said they’re still awaiting crime scene photos, a post-mortem report and photos, as well as the ballistics report.

Shouted

As he went down to the cells, Isaacs shouted to his girlfriend: “Djy, kom visit me in Pollsmoor, yoh!” ("Hey, come and visit me at Pollsmoor Prison!")

Little Valentino was gunned down while running to protect his two-year-old brother, whom he pushed out of the path of gunfire at their Drury Court home on 21 December.

A 22-year-old man believed to be the intended target was also shot, but survived.

The accused knew Valentino, as they both live down the street from the little boy’s home.

Outside court, the child’s parents, Patrick Kotze, 34, and Romana Grootetjie, 33, were emotional and said no matter what happens now, they will never get their son back.

“We’re still extremely traumatised and are receiving trauma counselling. His two-year-old brother fears any loud bangs, thinking it’s gunshots,” Patrick said.

A crying Romana, holding her two-month-old son, added: “Nothing will bring back my child. He was so excited to start Grade R, now, he’s lying in a grave. They must stay for the rest of their lives in jail.”

The matter has been postponed to 12 March.

