Two people were arrested and abalone worth almost R4mln seized in Hermanus.

CAPE TOWN - Two suspected abalone poachers have appeared in the Hermanus magistrate's court after they were caught with abalone with a black market value of R3.9 million, Western Cape police said on Monday. Zhengiang Wu (32) and David Jonas (20) face charges of operating an illicit abalone drying facility.

They were arrested last week by members of Hawks and the department of agriculture, forestry and fisheries at an illicit abalone drying facility in Protea Park in Hermanus, 115 kilometres southeast of Cape Town.

The case was postponed until Wednesday when the pair will apply for bail. They remain in custody.

