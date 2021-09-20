Duo to appear in Cape Town court after R2m abalone bust
Cape Town – Two men are due to appear in the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court after police seized abalone valued at more than R2 million in Cape Town on Sunday.
Western Cape police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said: ’’Brackenfell police members were busy with patrols earlier (on Sunday) when they spotted a double cab Ford Ranger (and the suspects) loading boxes onto a truck.
’’The members called for backup and managed to stop the truck near the corners of Viben and Petersen roads.’’
The officers inspected the truck's cargo and found 12 boxes containing dried abalone. The abalone was confiscated and two men, aged 26 and 36, were arrested, said Swartbooi.
’’Once charged, they are expected to make a court appearance in the Blue Downs Magistrate's Court on a charge of possession of abalone,’’ said Swartbooi.
IOL