Duo trapped in car die in Cape storm flood

Cape Town – The storm that hit the Western Cape yesterday morning claimed the lives of two people in Bonnievale and caused significant damage and flooding across the Cape Winelands.

James-Brent Styan, spokesperson for Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell, said on Thursday the widespread rainfall and strong winds are expected to continue across large parts of the Western Cape throughout the day, but the cold front is moving further inland.

In Robertson and Hermanus, 41mm of rainfall has been measured. Struisbaai received 115mm of rainfall , Swellendam 45mm and Grabouw 58mm. In Cape Town, between 6mm and 14mm has been measured so far. The Tsitsikamma region has received 48mm.

The South African Air Force is on standby to rescue people affected by flooding. Major incidents reported include:

Two people died in flood waters in Bonnievale on the R317 last night after being trapped in an overturned vehicle. Emergency services officials and police divers were dispatched to the scene to remove the two bodies.

A bakkie that was stuck in flood waters was towed out and the driver managed to escape without injuries.

A number of children that were reported to be trapped under a bridge were found to be safe in a nearby house.

Several roads are badly damaged in the province. The Meiringspoort, near Oudtshoorn, was closed but has since been reopened and it’s still unsure how badly the Swartberg Pass has been affected.

The Overberg district appears to have been hit the hardest, with substantial flooding in the Struisbaai area after about 109mm of rain fell during the day, including hail. People have been evacuated from their homes and are being housed at the Struisbaai Caravan Park, the Community Hall and other venues.

Bredell has praised the emergency services for working tirelessly throughout the night.

“The conditions were very difficult and we are grateful for the men and women who stood up once more to help our communities.

’’We hope that we don’t see any further major incidents and urge the public to take care over the next few days,” Bredell said.

IOL