Duo wanted by police in connection with murders in Browns Farm, Nyanga

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – Police in the Western Cape are searching for two men in connection with two murders in the Browns Farm and Nyanga areas. Provincial police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk released images of the men. Van Wyk said the police were seeking the help of the public in locating them. The first man, Sive Mavesta Mpafa, is being sought by police in connection with the murder of 22-year-old Nomvuzo Atoli. Atoli was found at a dumping site on Thursday, August 20, behind the Siyanyanzela informal settlement. According to Van Wyk, it has been alleged that Mpafa was the last person to be seen with Atoli the evening before her body was found by members of the community.

The second man, Thobela “Thobz” Zibaya, of Nyanga, is being sought in connection with the murder of 24-year-old Siziphiwe Mpahleni, who was shot on August 15 in Bush Street, Nyanga.

Van Wyk said it is alleged the victim was in a vehicle with friends when someone fired a shot and the occupants of the vehicle ran in different directions. The victim was hit.

She was rushed to a medical facility but died of her injuries.

“Several attempts to trace the two have been unsuccessful thus far.

“The police appeal to anyone who might have information about their whereabouts to contact the investigating officer Detective Sergeant Mlonyeni on 083 719 3621 or his office on 021 380 3304/3320 or Detective Captain Pakaman on 079 880 9902/082 469 2470 and alternatively Crime Stop at 08600 10111,” Van Wyk said.

African News Agency (ANA)