Durban man bust with R2.2m drugs in the Western Cape yet to confirm legal representation

Cape Town – The Durban man who was caught travelling with R2.2 million worth of drugs in his luggage, has been remanded in custody as his case was postponed in the Beaufort West Magistrate’s Court. Xolani Dimba appeared in court on charges of dealing in drugs.

Dimba was supposed to bring legal representation on board, however, did a U-turn at his court appearance. According to the Western Cape provincial spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Eric Ntabazalila, Dimba did not instruct the attorney that was to represent him. So, the attorney did not come on record to represent him.

MORE ON THIS Durban man in court for R2.2m worth of drugs on him in Beaufort West

Dimba then asked the court for a postponement to speak to his family regarding legal representation. The matter was postponed until November 16. Dimba was the first passenger to board the bus at the Durban beachfront and was arrested when the bus was stopped at a roadblock at the weighbridge in Beaufort West.

Police conducted a routine inspection to check for illegal substances. One of the dogs reacted positively to the presence of drugs in luggage on the bus. Police found the details of Dimba on the tag attached to the luggage along with the serial number of his bus ticket.

The bus driver checked his passenger list and took officers to where Dimba was seated. The bus driver said the accused confirmed the luggage belonged to him. Dimba was arrested on a charge of dealing in drugs.