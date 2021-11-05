Durban man in court for R2.2m worth of drugs on him in Beaufort West

CAPE TOWN – A Durban man appeared in the Beaufort West Magistrate’s Court on Friday after he was caught travelling with drugs worth R2.2 million. Xolani Dimba appeared in court on charges of dealing in drugs.

According to the Western Cape provincial spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Eric Ntabazalila, he was the first passenger to board a bus at the Durban Beachfront. He said the bus made several stops along the way to pick up and off-load passengers along the way. The bus was subsequently stopped at a roadblock at the weighbridge in Beaufort West.

Police conducted a routine inspection to check for illegal substances. One of the dogs reacted positively to the presence of drugs in luggage on the bus. Police found the details of Dimba on the tag attached to the luggage along with the serial number of his bus ticket.

The bus driver checked his passenger list and took officers to where Dimba was seated. Ntabazalila said the driver said the accused confirmed the luggage belonged to him. Dimba was arrested on a charge of dealing in drugs.

During his appearance, Ntabazalila said Dimba applied for a legal aid lawyers as he indicated to the court that he did not have money to appoint a private attorney at that stage. “The State is not in possession of the accused’s criminal records. “Once that is available the State will decide together with the investigating officer, Sergeant Dick from the Beaufort West Narcotics Unit, whether to oppose bail or not,” Ntabazalila said.

The matter against Dimba has been postponed until November 8. He is remanded in custody. [email protected]