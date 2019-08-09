Police in Cape Town have again warned e-hailing taxi drivers to be wary of robbery suspects who pose as passengers. Picture: AP Photo/Saurabh Das

Cape Town - Police in Cape Town have again warned e-hailing taxi drivers to be wary of robbery suspects who pose as passengers. This after a 22-year-old taxi driver was robbed after he picked up a fare in Delft South on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said that on Tuesday, at about 18:30, the taxi driver was called out to pick up clients in Delft South.

"When he got to the pick-up point he was informed that the people are coming. Before he could take off with the alleged clients, the woman told him to wait for other people as well. He then observed four unknown males getting into the taxi. They told him to drive to Kuilsrivier and along the way they changed their direction.

"The suspects let the complainant drive to Kuilsrivier and back when they pulled up the handbrake and robbed him of his belongings. They took his cellular phone and wanted him to delete the information on the phone. The female suspect searched the complainant and one of the male suspects grabbed him from behind while having a firearm."

Van Wyk added that the suspects instructed him to drive back to a bushy area in Delft South where they undressed him, took his clothes, cellular phone and cash and left him.

The driver laid a complaint with the police on Thursday and was interviewed by police.

"The complainant pointed out the house of the suspects where he initially picked up the suspects and a 27-year-old female and a 45-year-old male were arrested. They showed police the house where the cellphone was sold for R350 and it was retrieved."

A case of robbery with a firearm was registered for investigation. More suspects are sought.

African News Agency (ANA)