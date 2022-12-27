Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, December 27, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Early symptoms of measles to watch out for amid infection’s outbreak

Published 1h ago

Share

South Africans are encouraged to get their children vaccinated for measles as the country experiences an outbreak of the infection, affecting mainly children aged 5-9.

It is easily spread through an infected person's cough, or by touching items contaminated by droplets.

Story continues below Advertisement

If you’re pregnant, measles can cause premature birth, low birth weight & foetal death.

These are the early symptoms of measles to watch out for:

– Fever

– Runny nose

– Hacking (dry) cough

– White spots in mouth

Story continues below Advertisement

– Sore throat

– Itchy, flat red rash which becomes raised, starting near the ears & spreading to the trunk (chest, stomach & back), arms, & legs

– A high fever (40°C)

Story continues below Advertisement

The best protection against measles is the vaccine.

Check the immunisations page in your child’s Road to Health Booklet to confirm that:

• A child between 6 – 11 months has received 1 dose of measles vaccine.

• A child 12 months or older has received 2 doses of measles vaccine.

If your child isn't vaccinated and you see any of the above symptoms, go to the clinic immediately.

The World Health Organization (WHO) dubbed measles a global threat.

“Measles anywhere is a threat everywhere, as the virus can quickly spread to multiple communities and across international borders,” said WHO in a statement, adding no WHO region had achieved and sustained measles elimination.

It added since 2016, 10 countries that had previously eliminated measles experienced outbreaks and re-established transmission.

IOL

Related Topics:

diseases and conditionsDepartment of HealthWorld Health Organization

Share

Recent stories by:

Yasmine Jacobs