Easter period sees decline in road deaths in Western Cape

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Transport and Public Works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela said there was a “major reduction” in road fatalities over the Easter holiday. In a statement released on Tuesday, he said the number of deaths decreased from 38 in 2019 to 25 in 2021. Madikizela said this was commendable and a significant reduction, considering the high traffic volumes seen on the province’s roads during this period. He said provincial traffic services implemented 240 integrated roadblocks, vehicle checkpoint and speed control operations across the province from April 1 to April 5 in which 19,707 vehicles were stopped and searched or checked. There were 23 crashes reported during the Easter weekend and 25 fatalities, which included 13 pedestrians, eight drivers, two motorcyclists and two passengers.

A total of 2,016 speeding offences were recorded and 6,145 fines were issued for a total of R4,171,250 (about US$287,000).

Officers also impounded 13 vehicles, while 68 vehicles were discontinued for unroadworthiness.

There were also 49 charges laid under the Disaster Management Act and fines to the value of R170,800 (about US$11,700) were given out.

Twenty-two offenders were arrested. Seven were under the influence of alcohol, five were in possession of fraudulent documentation and four were speeding. Five more were arrested for reckless and negligent driving and another motorist was arrested for attempting to bribe an officer.

“Whether we use the road as drivers, passengers, cyclists, motorcyclists or pedestrians, every one of us should take personal responsibility for our behaviour as road users.

“Please be considerate and careful. Look after your own safety and the safety of every other person on the road,” Madikizela said.

He thanked every officer who worked tirelessly day and night during this period.

African News Agency