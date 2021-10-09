Eat local: Five food places you probably have never tried in Cape Town

CAPE TOWN has a lot of brag about. It has stunning beaches, fantastic sights and, due to the beautiful mixing pot of cultures, the food is delicious. It does not matter how long you lived in Cape Town, there is usually a place or two that you haven’t been to.

We list five food places, featured on #EatLocal, that you have probably have not visited. IOL’s #EatLocal platform and campaign is a free listing and marketing platform for food-related businesses. It aims to connect neighbourhood food-related businesses to their local communities, in a bid to support and boost local, and help keep the national economy going.

Traditional Delights Home Cooked Meals Traditional Delights prides themselves in providing wholesome, top quality, value-for-money home-made meals. They abide by stringent hygienic practices and adhere to the Covid-19 regulations. Traditional Delights prepares daily meals for supper, on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, and are open on Sundays for lunch.

Orders can be placed through their WhatsApp number on 067 6083423. They can also be emailed at [email protected] Son of a Baker SA If you want to have your cake, eat it, and Instagram it, Son of a Baker is the place for you.

Son of Baker is an on-demand service, that delivers to your door. They use premium local ingredients and craft their signature cakes with home-made comfort. So if you are keen for black forest cake or the classic chocolate cake we all know and love, you can order through on their WhatsApp number on 079 408 6115. They can also be contacted at [email protected] Melanzane Guru

If Italian-food is more your thing, then you will love Melanzane Guru. Their ready-made meals are inspired by the Italian classic, Melanzane Parmigiana. After spending years perfecting the finest combinations of oven-roasted vegetables and parmesan cheese, with a rich tomato-based sauce and a unique blend of origanum, garlic, ground peppercorns, and basil, Melanzane Guru promises to meet all your Italian food needs. You can order online on their website.

ZEALS Zeals is home-based take-away shop, with a host of delicious food, including a variety of home cooked and grilled foods. If you crave a mouth-watering steak wrap, bunny chow or a gatsby, Zeals might be right up your alley.

You can order by contacting them on 063 101 2268. Alternatively, you can get hold of them at [email protected] The Cooking Theatre The Cooking Theatre is a unique dining concept in the heart of the Waterfront precinct. This fusion restaurant was created by executive chef Brett Nussey.