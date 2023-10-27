Edu Invest to attract investment and fuel innovation in Western Cape

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) and Western Cape Tourism, Trade, and Investment Promotion Agency (Wesgro) have launched a ground-breaking investment initiative that seeks to drive investment in education and ignite innovation in the province. Edu Invest aims to attract investment and fuel education innovation in the Western Cape, with an emphasis on attracting investments into low-cost new private schools to alleviate overcrowding and improve access to quality education.

This convergence of interests and investments has strategic significance, shaping the future of education in the Western Cape and generating a robust skills pipeline. “The initiative focuses on attracting investments in new private schools, including those that serve learners in poor communities, to create more classrooms and alleviate overcrowding in schools. This step is crucial for improving access to quality education and enhancing overall educational outcomes,” said Western Cape Minister of Education David Maynier. “It's becoming increasingly urgent to establish new schools in the Western Cape, which is known for its dedication to retaining students and delivering high-quality education,” Maynier said.

Maynier further added that the learner-to-teacher ratio in schools remains persistently high, especially for government-funded teachers across all nine provinces. “This essentially means that teachers paid by the government are dealing with an overwhelming number of students in their classrooms. The availability of new school places in independent schools would help to address overcrowding in public schools,” Maynier said. Maynier also emphasised that the future of South Africa hinges on a strong education system that works hand in hand with the private sector and integrates smart solutions to address learning setbacks.

"We are not just paying lip service to change in the Western Cape. We are actively collaborating with businesses to improve teaching and learning outcomes and expand access to education in our province. We are wholeheartedly embracing innovative teaching and learning methods," Maynier said. He underlined the pressing demand for additional classrooms and a strengthened education sector, especially in the aftermath of the pandemic, which resulted in substantial learning losses. “We need to all work together to build a world-class education system. Edu Invest promises to be a game-changer, promoting education innovation, collaboration, and driving investments in the Western Cape's education sector. This initiative demonstrates the commitment of both the public and private sectors to reshape the educational landscape and create a brighter future for the region,” Maynier said.

Meanwhile, CEO of Wesgro, Wrenelle Stander, highlighted the need for pioneering methods, state-of-the-art technology, contemporary curricula, indispensable teacher training, and a complete overhaul of our perspective on education. "We are amidst global competition, racing to secure new markets, investments, skills, and technology. To not only survive but flourish on the global stage, we must craft a fresh growth narrative with education as its linchpin. “For businesses, it's not just a strategic move; it's an investment in the young talents who will shape our economic future,” Stander said.