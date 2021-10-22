Eight bust with over 200 cellphones after business robbery

Cape Town – The police in the Western Cape arrested eight suspects shortly after they allegedly conducted a business robbery in Kraaifontein. Provincial police spokesperson Colonel André Traut said members attached to the Maitland Flying Squad apprehended the suspects.

He said on Thursday afternoon officers reacted to information after a business was robbed. A residential property was identified and it was searched. Eight suspects, aged between 25 and 45 were subsequently arrested.

“An unlicensed firearm, ammunition, an imitation firearm and 239 stolen cellphones were confiscated,” Traut said. The group are expected to appear in the Kuilsriver Magistrate’s Court on Monday. The police arrested eight suspects and confiscated over 200 cellphones after a business robbery. Photo: SAPS In a separate incident, officers attached to the National Intervention Unit assisted by provincial detectives conducted a raid at a residence in Braambos Close in Plattekloof where one suspect was arrested after being found in possession of drugs.

“During the raid officers confiscated equipment to cultivate cannabis, 954 cannabis trees and 321 mandrax tablets with a combined value of R1.3 million,” Traut said. The suspect is expected to appear in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of the illegal possession of drugs. In an unrelated matter, the police are seeking the assistance of the public for information regarding an accident which occurred on October 10, at about 7.26pm along Robert Sobukwe Drive in Bishop Lavis.