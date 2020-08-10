Eight hikers airlifted after being trapped by swollen river at Limietberg

The Wilderness Search And Rescue on Sunday rescued eight people who were hiking in the Limietberg and unable to return to their base camp due to a swollen river in the area.

WSAR said the eight hikers had been in the Limietberg area and could not return to their base camp on Bainskloof Pass due to the swollen Witte river. The Wilderness Search And Rescue team was activated when the hikers placed a call for assistance.

Just after 3pm on Sunday, a SAAF 22 squadron helicopter was dispatched to execute the mountain rescue operation.

The WSAR’s swift-water rescue team had also prepared to effect the rescue if a helicopter extraction was not possible.

The WSAR said eight were informed and assured and moved to higher ground.