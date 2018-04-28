April 29 - Eight people were injured when a bakkie crashed into a wall off the Old Paarl Road in Brackenfell in Cape Town on Sunday morning, after which the driver appears to have fled the scene. Photo: ER24

CAPE TOWN - Eight people were injured when a bakkie crashed into a wall off the Old Paarl Road in Brackenfell in Cape Town on Sunday morning, after which the driver appears to have fled the scene, paramedics said.

ER24 paramedics, along with metro and fire services, arrived on the scene to find the bakkie on the side of the road against a wall.

Several people were found walking around on the scene, ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said.

Paramedics assessed the patients and found that eight had sustained various injuries. Fortunately, no serious injuries or fatalities were found on the scene. Paramedics treated the patients and thereafter transported them to nearby clinics for further treatment.

"The driver of the bakkie was apparently not found on the scene," he said.

