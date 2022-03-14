Eight murdered in Manenberg in four days

Cape Town – Residents of Manenberg in Cape Town have been living in fear after eight people were gunned down in the past few days. On Thursday, a 54-year-old man was shot in Towerkop Road just before 8am.

According to provincial police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg, the man was standing by his front gate when he was approached by an unknown man on a bicycle who fired several shots at him. Twigg said the victim was declared dead at the scene by paramedics. No arrests have been made.

Later the same day, in the same street, a 27-year-old man was declared dead after he was shot in the head and chest. Twigg said the motive for the attack was unknown and no arrests had been made. On Friday, just before 1am, two men aged 21 and 25 were gunned down in Dorothy Court.

“According to reports, Manenberg police were called to the scene where they found the victims with multiple gunshot wounds to their bodies. The victims were declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. “A double murder case was opened for investigation,” Twigg said. Later that morning at about 8.30am, the body of a 34-year-old man was found on the corner of Duinefontein Avenue and Jordaan Street.

The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his head and upper body. The motive for this incident is unknown, however, an arrest was made. “A 25-year-old man has since been arrested and detained. Information of a second suspect was pursued by the police members, amidst being attacked by the community, which resulted in the recovery of a 9mm pistol with ammunition abandoned.

“Manenberg police are investigating a case of murder,” Twigg said. On Saturday, at 2pm, a 19-year-old man was shot in Ruimte Road. He sustained a bullet wound to the head and was declared dead at the scene.

Later, a 43-year-old man was gunned down in Inga Court, at about 9pm. Twigg said reports indicated the victim was walking in the street when he was shot. No arrests have been made.

On Sunday, at 2.30pm a 19-year-old man was gunned down in Renoster Road. “According to reports, the victim was walking with his girlfriend when he was shot,” Twigg said. No arrests have been made.

Twigg said officers were patrolling the area. “In addition, operations jointly by the SAPS Anti-Gang Unit, the City’s Law Enforcement, Metro Police, local SAPS and Crime Intelligence are executed to deal with the situation in Manenberg,” Twigg said. Police are urging anyone with information about any of the shootings to come forward or contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111. Alternatively, information can be sent anonymously via the MYSAPS application.