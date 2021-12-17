Eight suspects due to appear in court on firearm-related charges
Share this article:
Cape Town – Eight suspects are to appear in court on Friday on firearm-related crimes in Cape Town, following arrests made on Wednesday and Thursday this week.
In a statement, Western Cape police said that officers in Browns Farm were patrolling the Crossroads on Wednesday morning when they heard what sounded like gunshots in the area. As they were investigating, the officers saw a male suspect leaving a spaza shop in Klipfontein Road.
The officers found the suspect with a pistol, without a serial number and ammunition in his possession.
A 29-year-old Somalian national was arrested.
In a separate incident, police who were on patrol focusing on armed robberies and hijackings around Browns Farm approached six occupants of a VW Polo in Mnyamanzi Street. They searched the occupants and the vehicle and recovered an imitation firearm, a magazine and blank rounds in their possession. All six suspects were arrested for possessing an imitation firearm under suspicious circumstances and ammunition.
Members of the Maitland Flying Squad also pursued information regarding the illegal possession of a firearm at a residence in Bellville. The home was searched, which led to the discovery of a 7.65 pistol reported stolen in Gordons Bay in 2013.
A 28-year-old man was detained.
IOL