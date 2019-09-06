A young man from Elsies River was shot to death on Saturday after a pensioner accused him of stealing his boxed wine.

Cape Town - A young man from Elsies River was shot to death on Saturday after a pensioner accused him of stealing his boxed wine. Antonio Claasen aka Boeta was shot three times - once in the stomach and twice in the head.

According to witnesses, a 62-year-old man from Clarke Estate known to the community and allegedly the father of a well-known gang leader in the community had accused Antonio of stealing his box of wine.

He then allegedly went to fetch a gun at his house and returned, shooting Antonio dead.

This was allegedly done in full view of the neighbours.

A witness says Antonio was celebrating the birthday of a friend when he was killed.

“Antonio ran after he was shot in the stomach and collapsed,” says a witness.

“The old man stood over him and shot him twice in the head.

“Antonio did not take his wine, and even if he did, what right does he have to shoot and kill him?”

Police say the suspect, Mervin Murphy, was arrested and appeared in night court where he was released on bail.

Police spokesperson, Mihlali Majikela, said a case of murder was registered but according to police, the suspect had allegedly shot the victim for damaging his car.

“A case of murder has been registered after an incident that occurred in Balvenie Close, Elsies River on Saturday, 31 August at about 11pm.

“According to reports, the victim, 22, was involved in an argument with the suspect’s family.

“The suspect overheard the argument while inside the house and came out and saw the victim damaging his vehicle.

“The suspect fired a shot, hitting the victim in the upper body region.

“The victim tried to flee the scene on foot, but he collapsed and died due to his injuries. The suspect was arrested at the crime scene.”

