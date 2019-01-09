A 59-year-old priest from Mitchells Plain has been robbed and shot dead while on his way to work. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - A 59-year-old priest from Mitchells Plain has been robbed and shot dead while on his way to work.

Manuel Jansen from Tugela Street in Portlands was ambushed by two men while waiting for a bus at 5.20am on Tuesday. One man was arrested soon after the attack.

Manuel was a security official and also a well-known priest at the Hazeldene New Apostolic Congregation.

A female witness says the elderly man was waiting for a bus in Merrydale Road: “I was on my way to the bus stop when I saw two guys trying to rob the old man.

“He put up a fight and I started to scream to alert others of what’s happening.

“A police officer who lives close by and was on his way to work, fired a warning shot and one of the guys ran. The other stayed with the man, robbed him and then shot him.”

The woman went closer to check on the man, who was still breathing at the time.

“He was strong and was still breathing but [it was] not long until he died,” she says.

A police source says the man was shot in his stomach and then tried to fight off his attackers, was shot in the head and collapsed.

The source says: “After the shots went off, the suspect dropped the gun and fled.

Police spokesman, Captain Hein Hendricks, confirmed the incident: “A 59-year-old male was shot and killed in Merrydale Avenue, Lentegeur, at 5.20am.

“The deceased was on his way to work when approached by unknown assailants who tried to rob him.

“A struggle ensued between the suspects and the man, ending with the deceased being fatally shot.

“An off-duty police official intervened and the suspects fled the scene.

“ A firearm was recovered at the scene and a case of murder was registered for investigation.

“One suspect was later arrested and will appear in the Mitchells Plain Magistrates’ Court once charged.”

Anyone with any information is requested to contact Detective Constable Francois Jordaan of Lentegeur Serious and Violent Crimes or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

